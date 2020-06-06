Already struggling with coronavirus and civil unrest, Philadelphia may face new challenges on Saturday if police officers fail to show up for work.

Some officers began talks on Friday about organizing a ‘blue flue’ of calling out sick in solidarity with a top-ranking police official, Joseph Bologna, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Mr. Bologna, who has served for more than 30 years, is expected to be charged with assault for his use of a baton against a Temple University student at a protest on Monday.

“While it may feel good and provide satisfaction in the moment, [calling out sick] will only lead to the potential of other officers and supervisors being seriously injured,” said Capt. Christine McShea of the 16th District in West Philadelphia in an email to her staff obtained by the Inquirer. “While it may feel like punishment to the administration, it really only punishes officers.”

The Temple University student, Evan Gorski, was being held by the government on Thursday regarding allegations that he assaulted a police officer by shoving him off a bike and causing the officer to break a hand at a protest, Mr. Gorski’s attorney told the Inquirer.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday that he would file aggravated assault and other charges against Mr. Bologna soon.

“We are trying to be fair; accountability has to be equal,” Mr. Krasner said according to ABC 6 in Philadelphia. “This moment demands a swift and even-handed response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence.”

