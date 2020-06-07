Retired four-star general and Secretary of State Colin Powell will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, saying they are close on social and political issues.

“I will be speaking for him but I don’t plan to make campaign trips,” he told CNN.

Mr. Powell, who served under Republican Presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan, said President Trump “lies” and the people have let him get away with it.

He said there is currently disdain for American foreign policy everywhere in the world and the country needs to get on top of it.

“It seems to all come out of the White House without consultation,” Mr. Powell said. “This is not the way the system is supposed to work.”

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, who has been an ally of the president since Mr. Trump became the GOP nominee in 2016, refused to criticize Mr. Powell and stayed above the fray.

“I don’t get into demonizing other people. I would much rather talk about policies and solutions,” Mr. Carson told CNN. “He is certainly entitled to his opinion and the way he wants to conduct himself.”

