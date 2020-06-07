CORNING, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman has been charged with beating her 100-year-old father to death with a hammer.

Gerald Early was found unconscious in his home in Corning with severe head injuries around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Corning police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

His daughter, 51-year-old Brenda McKay, was charged with second-degree murder. A motive was not disclosed. It could not be determined if she has an attorney.

McKay was sent to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment on Sunday.

