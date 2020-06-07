President Trump and his administration are making law and order a major talking point ahead of the election in November following the violent riots that ravaged cities across the country over the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd, as progressive Democrats have called for defunding police departments.

The funding and dismantling of police departments have been called for by some of the protesters and even members of Congress, who are angered over the killing of Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.

“Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to “DEFUND THE POLICE”. I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.

He added, “Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left.”

Members of the president’s administration pushed back against the idea of defunding police during appearances on several Sunday news shows.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson told CNN it would lead to chaos and people taking justice into their own hands.

“You want to abolish police departments. Are you kidding me?” he sarcastically said on Sunday’s “State of the Union.”

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Fox News that defunding police is “absurd,” noting the agencies need the right training, oversight, and leadership.

“You don’t do that by slashing budgets. It makes no sense to me. I think it is a very political statement to make but it does not protect our communities at the end of the day,” he told Fox News Sunday.

The responses come after progressive Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar took to Twitter Friday to bash the city’s police, saying law enforcement should be reimagined.

“The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis,” she said.

