When the coronavirus pandemic first took hold of the nation, Hollywood’s creative types wondered how long it would be before they could build the health crisis into plots for TV shows and movies. Then came the production shut-downs which affected all broadcast and cable networks and film companies; late night talk, soap operas, game shows, dramas, comedies — all ground to a halt.

Actors’ unions and other industry professionals quickly created a 22-page list of recommendations for COVID-19-era productions which included testing all cast and crew members for the virus and eliminating buffet-style meals on sets.

But quiet on the set, now. The anxious community does not have long to wait for their creative return. Productions will fire up once again on Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released official guidelines for restarting TV and film production, in conjunction with the Department of Public Health.

“Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing,” the guidelines advised.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers,” the agency continued, also issuing guidance for “back office staff and management.”

YES, TRUMP’S A CONSERVATIVE

Though some may puzzle over President Trump’s ideology, a tidy two-thirds of both Republicans and conservatives are under the impression he is conservative. So are a majority of Democrats.

LEGISLATION AT THE READY

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, has reintroduced the Walter Scott Notification Act, legislation he introduced in 2015 following Walter Scott’s death in a police encounter. The bill requires states which receive federal funding for law enforcement to report specific details of such events.

This time around, Mr. Scott was joined by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa plus James Lankford of Oklahoma in the effort; the legislation is now called the George Floyd-Walter Scott Notification Act, emerging just days after Floyd also died while in police custody, which was caught on video. His death sparked protests and riots both here and abroad.

“On the idea of defunding police, what a ridiculous idea. It is not an idea whose time has come. It should never come. The nation [absolutely] requires law and order. We need order in our of streets, and the easiest way to have that is to have a strong presence of character-driven law enforcement officers. There’s no doubt in my mind that the average law enforcement officer in this nation is not a racist. There’s also no doubt in my mind that, when you look at the actual facts, black folks are 2.5 times more likely to be shot by an officer than whites,” Mr. Scott told Fox News on Sunday.

“Without that actual information in an aggregate value, we don’t really know what’s going on. Fewer than 45% of law enforcement agencies actually report their information to the FBI. I think it would help all of us to get a clearer picture of what’s going on within the law enforcement community,” the senator said.

BLACK VOICES FOR TRUMP HAVE A SAY

A tweet from a state legislator in Georgia — an African American and a Democrat — asked a stark question following news that U.S. employment had improved by record-breaking numbers despite coronavirus-related lockdowns of businesses and consumers.

“Why has my party become so anti-Trump [that] they’ve become pro-nothing? Why are they so actively rooting for America’s failure? Our unemployment rate is on the decline. This is something to celebrate, not diminish. Thank you Donald Trump,” tweeted Vernon Jones.

That wasn’t all he wrote.

“I’m a Georgia state representative and lifelong Democrat. But in this election, I’ll be casting my vote for Trump. I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Party left me,” Mr. Jones tweeted in April.

On Saturday, he was part of an hour-long discussion on emerging trends organized by Black Voices for Trump, a coalition within Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign. Mr. Jones was joined in the online video by Paris Dennard, an adviser to the coalition, and Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the campaign.

“President Donald J. Trump has a solid record of accomplishments in the black community. His leadership and successful legislative agenda has done more to improve black lives and their communities than any other president since the Civil Rights and Voters Rights Act,” Mr. Jones said during the discussion.

“President Trump has rapidly enacted criminal justice reform, increased funding for historically black colleges and universities, and delivered record economic growth for African Americans. Black voters are beginning to realize that the Democrat Party has never prioritized their interests, and I am confident that there will be historic African American support for President Trump in November,” Ms. Pierson said.

“For every black small business owner in America, help is coming — help is actually here,” Mr. Dennard said, noting that Mr. Trump’s policies had created an “inclusive” economy.

POLL DU JOUR

• 52% of Americans say President Trump is conservative; 65% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 14% say Mr. Trump is moderate; 19% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 8% say he is liberal; 6% of Republicans, 5% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 27% are not sure what Mr. Trump’s ideology is; 9% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,493 U.S. adults conducted May 31-June 2.

