By - Associated Press - Sunday, June 7, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The interim director of the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center is now its director.

Kevin Forrest will be responsible for the delivery of health care to about 30,000 veterans throughout New Hampshire. The Manchester VAMC includes four sites of care located in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton, New Hampshire, and a 41-bed community living center in Manchester.

Forrest joined the VA in 2012 as a health system specialist with the VA Boston Healthcare System.

The last director, Alfred Montoya Jr., became director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System last year.

