A Seattle council member said she will bring impeachment articles against the city’s mayor over the conduct of the police.

Kshama Sawant, a socialist, also demanded that the police budget be slashed in half and said Mayor Jenny Durkan is responsible for the “violence and brutality” in the city response to “overwhelmingly peaceful” protests.

“Jenny Durkan must go. If not, I’ll bring forward articles of impeachment on behalf of our movement,” Ms. Sawant said Sunday.

She said in another tweet that she will introduce two bills Monday that would “ban chemical weapons & ‘crowd control devices’ & ban chokeholds on ordinary people & protests.”

She solicited public speakers for Monday’s City Council meeting to speak on behalf of her resolutions.

According to a Seattle Times article about Ms. Sawant’s first resignation call against Ms. Durkan on Saturday, the mayor has condemned George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, “praised protesters for speaking out against injustice,” and “mostly stood by Seattle’s police response” while condemning “a relatively small number of wrongdoers bent on destruction and attacking cops.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.