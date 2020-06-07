KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot during a robbery in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday morning.
Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers were called to an apartment complex when gunshots were heard shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.
In the parking lot behind the Hyde Point Apartments officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police did not announce any arrests Sunday.
