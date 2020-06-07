Democrats plan to root out systemic racism in police departments across the country with national legislation, increasing accountability and oversight of law enforcement.

Rep. Karen Bass, California Democrat, chairs the Congressional Black Caucus and has drafted the Justice in Policing Act with Senators Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, and Kamala Harris, California Democrat.

They plan to introduce the legislation in both chambers this week, though it is unclear if the Republican-led Senate will take up the bill — or if any GOP members have signed on to the measure yet.

“It is time for police culture in many departments to change and we believe the legislation will make a major step forward,” Ms. Bass told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

She said the legislation would require police officers to step in and address medical necessary situations, such as the one last week involving an elderly man in Buffalo, New York who was pushed down by a police officer and injured severely on his head.

Other officers stood by not reacting or helping the man, who was caught bleeding from the head on video. Ms. Bass said this legislation would require them to have intervened.

There would also be an emphasis on racial bias training and the banning of chokeholds — something Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, has been pushing for since the death of Eric Garner in New York in 2014.

Mr. Jeffries, though, said no Republican has yet joined their legislation.

“I remain hopeful because we are seeing throughout the country that police commissioner after police commissioner and many rank and file members of police departments and city after city have made it clear that choke hold is an inappropriate and unnecessary tactic. I believe that it is an uncivilized, unconscionable and un-American tactic,” he told CNN.

The reform legislation would also criminalize lynching and create a police misconduct registry.

Ms. Bass pointed to the death of Tamir Rice in 2014 at the hands of Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann, who she noted was fired from another police department before being hired in a different jurisdiction.

Her bill also addresses grants for community-based organizations to fix local public safety issues, as some more progressive Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have called for defunding police departments altogether.

“Maybe this is an opportunity to re-envision public safety,” Ms. Bass said.

Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrat, who led Orlando’s police department, said local jurisdictions need to step in and make changes on their own instead of waiting for national reform.

She told ABC’s “This Week” they should ban neck restraints right away.

“Take a critical look at it yourselves. Do a deep dive and begin to change policies on your own,” Ms. Demings said.

She stressed the need for diversity within agencies and that legislation should address the use of force policies and training standards.

The actions of law enforcement are under heightened scrutiny as protests and riots broke out across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.

The officer is seen in a lengthy video that’s gone viral with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. He has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.