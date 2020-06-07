A two-thirds majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged Sunday to dissolve the city’s police department at a rally over the George Floyd killing two weeks ago.

The members vowed in a statement that, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, they read off a piece at a time, to “begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department.”

“Decades of police reform efforts have proved that the Minneapolis police department cannot be reformed, and will never be accountable for its actions,” said the eight council members, a supermajority that could override a mayoral veto.

The statement was read at a rally Sunday afternoon in Powderhorn Park.

The members reading the statement, according to the Star Tribune and other local news outlets are Council President Lisa Bender, Vice President Andrea Jenkins and council members Alondra Cano, Phillipe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, Andrew Johnson and Jeremy Schroeder.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said he does not support abolishing the department, though if the eight council members stick together, his veto would be overridden.

