HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened in the town of Hooksett.

A 62-year-old man was killed Saturday when his vehicle crossed the center line on Route 3 and collided with a sport utility vehicle, WMUR-TV reported. The man died at the scene.

A 47-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police didn’t immediately release identities and the crash remained under investigation.

