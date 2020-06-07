A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired St. Louis police officer during riots earlier in the week.

Stephan Cannon, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges, according to a report Sunday evening by St. Louis TV station KTVI, channel 2.

Retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Dorn was killed early Tuesday morning protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry from the lawlessness that enveloped the city in the wake of the George Floyd police-brutality protests.

According to KTVI, a witness has identified Mr. Cannon in the pawn shop’s surveillance images and in footage from other area stores.

Citing court documents, KTVI reported that Mr. Cannon was the only person in the area where smoke plumes from a gun can be seen.

The Fox affiliate also reported that Mr. Cannon acknowledged being inside the store and cutting his hair to change his appearance.

“A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered at the home where Cannon was arrested. The serial number was confirmed by Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store,” KTVI reported.

Mr. Cannon also has been charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the St. Louis Fox affiliate reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.