The Secretary of the Army is willing to talk about whether posts named after Confederate generals like Braxton Bragg or John Bell Hood should be renamed.

An Army official on Monday confirmed that Secretary Ryan McCarthy would support a bipartisan discussion on the subject involving all stakeholders.

Several Army posts, primarily in the South, are named after generals or other officials who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. They include Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Polk, La., Fort Lee, Va. and others.

The issue of having Army posts named after men who were slaveholders and fought against the U.S. military has been controversial for several years. But through Democrat and Republican administrations, the Army has steadfastly refused to discuss the subject.

Some currently operating Army posts like Fort Meade in Maryland and Fort Sill in Oklahoma are named for Union generals but others - like Fort Sheridan in the Chicago area - are no longer active.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.