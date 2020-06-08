Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd over Memorial Day weekend, will make his first court appearance on Monday.

The former Minneapolis police officer is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges after a video went viral of him pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd, a black man, was on the ground repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Three other officers present at the time of the killing, who did not appear to intervene, are charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

It will be Chauvin’s first court appearance in two weeks since the killing, which sparked nationwide protests against racism and riots in several major cities.

Several memorial services were held over the weekend for Floyd. His third and final service will take place Monday in Houston, Texas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.