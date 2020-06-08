Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd over Memorial Day weekend, made his first court appearance on Monday where a judge set his bail at $1.25 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions, including not working for law enforcement and no contact with Floyd’s family.

The former Minneapolis police officer is facing second-degree and third-degree murder charges, as well as manslaughter after a video went viral of him pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd, a black man, was on the ground repeatedly saying he can’t breathe.

The killing sparked protests and riots nationwide over racism and law enforcement, with activists — and even some progressive Democratic members of Congress — calling to defund the police.

The protesters demanded Mr. Chauvin be charged with a heightened level of murder after the original charge was just third-degree and second degree-manslaughter.

The elevated charge of second-degree murder in Minnesota requires prosecutors to prove the former officer had an intent to kill Floyd.

Protesters also wanted the three other officers present at the time of the killing, who did not appear to intervene, to face charges.

Last week, Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison announced they would be charged with aiding and abetting the alleged murder. The three officers are expected to appear before a judge later this month.

Monday marked Mr. Chauvin’s first court appearance in two weeks since Floyd’s death. He’s being held at Oak Heights, a maximum-security prison in the state.

Judge Denise Reilly set Mr. Chauvin’s bail at $1.25 million without conditions, according to reporters at the jail for the hearing. With conditions, the bail is set at $1 million — but those conditions include turning over guns, staying in the state, not contacting the victim’s family, and not working for security or law enforcement.

The amount was requested by the prosecutor and Mr. Chauvin’s attorney did not object. The former officer’s next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Mr. Chauvin worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for nearly two decades and had more than a dozen complaints during his employment.

Two of the 18 complaints against the former officer were marked “closed with discipline,” and in both cases, Mr. Chauvin reportedly received a “letter of reprimand,” according to CNN.

Mr. Chauvin and Floyd had both worked security at El Nuevo Rodeo, a Latin dance club, in Minneapolis, according to several reports. The two reportedly did not know each other but potentially could have crossed paths prior to Floyd’s arrest and subsequent death.

Several memorial services were held over the weekend for Floyd. His third service will take place Monday in Houston, Texas, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is expected to meet privately with the Floyd family to offer condolences.

Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will also create a video message to be played at Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.