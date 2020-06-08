ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he has reached agreements with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that could herald a “new era” concerning Libya.

Erdogan made the comment in a television interview following a telephone call with the U.S. president, but did not elaborate on the agreements reached.

“After our talks on the transition process in Libya, a new era can begin between Turkey and the U.S.,” Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT. “We had some agreements.”

Earlier, a statement from his office said Erdogan and Trump had agreed to continue their close cooperation on Libya.

Turkey’s support for Libya’s U.N.-supported government in Tripoli has helped shift the balance in the country, allowing the Tripoli-based forces to retake the capital’s airport and gain the upper hand against the rival east-based forces, led by Khalifa Hifter.

Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Tripoli-based government receives aid from Qatar, Italy and Turkey, which stepped up its military support in recent months.

Erdogan said he would soon also discuss the situation in Libya with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

