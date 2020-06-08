A spokesman for former President George W. Bush denied as “completely made up” a New York Times report that his boss will not vote for President Trump in November.

Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Mr. Bush, also told The Texas Tribune in an email that Mr. Bush would have no comment on his presidential vote.

“This is completely made up,” Mr. Ford said about the New York Times story. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

Citing “people familiar with their thinking,” the Times had reported Saturday that Mr. Bush won’t back Mr. Trump and that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, his brother and a 2016 primary rival of Mr. Trump, “isn’t sure how he’ll vote.”

Both Bush brothers had said in 2016 they would not vote for Mr. Trump, as did their now-deceased parents, former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.