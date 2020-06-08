Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden will leave his Delaware home for the first time in several weeks Monday to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident, which sparked riots and protests across the nation.

Mr. Biden and his wife will meet privately with the Floyd family and the former vice president will create a video message to be played at Floyd’s funeral Tuesday.

