KENNER, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana mayor was arrested and accused of ramming the back of a woman’s car during an argument over allegedly stolen property, authorities said.

Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano, 54, was charged Sunday with aggravated criminal damage to property after a car chase with Jennifer Ramsey, the ex-girlfriend of Capitano’s nephew, news outlets reported.

Kenner police spokesman Lt. Michael Cunningham said Capitano’s nephew called Capitano and said Ramsey was stealing “disputed community property” from his home.

Ramsey tried to leave the apartment parking lot but Capitano used his vehicle to block her in and stop her from leaving with the property, Cunningham said.

Ramsey, 39, maneuvered around Capitano’s car, drove off and a chase ensued, Cunningham said.

Ramsey called police and accused Capitano of ramming into her vehicle, but Capitano said Ramsey slammed on her breaks, police said.

She was charged with criminal trespassing.

It’s unclear whether Ramsey or Capitano have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Capitano was elected mayor in 2004 to complete the unfinished term of Louis Congemi. His lost the re-election in 2006. He ran again in 2010 but lost to Mike Yenni.

