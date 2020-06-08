The National Association of Police Organizations on Monday slammed Democrats’ police reform bill as an “unworkable hodgepodge of conflicting laws and policy.”

“It’s clear when you read this that the authors either have very little knowledge of the conditions of law enforcement or else that they don’t particularly care,” said William Johnson, NAPO’s executive director, in a statement to The Washington Times.

Mr. Johnson pointed to a provision in the legislation that would limit the “qualified immunity,” which currently prevents police officers and government officials from being sued for misconduct while acting in their official capacity.

He said the legislation would open officers up to being criminally charged for mistakes that could be portrayed in the media as criminal wrongdoing.

Mr. Johnson said that officers could be punished and even imprisoned for acts they believed were lawful because the proposed reforms don’t outline how an officer could face criminal charges for their actions.

“Think about that,” he said. “You’ve got federal lawmakers proposing a federal law that says that even when the federal law is so unclear as to be unknowable by any reasonable officer, that officer can still go to prison for an unintentional act that unknowingly broke an unknown law.”

The NAPO, a coalition of police unions and associations, is the only law enforcement organization to respond to the police reform bill.

The National Black Police Association declined to comment on the legislation.

