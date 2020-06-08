U.S. authorities said Monday that Prince Andrew has “unequivocally” refused to cooperate with the investigation into sex trafficking crimes committed by deceased billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, pushed back against the prince’s legal team after they said he volunteered to be interviewed on at least three occasions this year.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers also accused the Justice Department of breaching its own confidentiality rules by claiming he has offered zero cooperation.

“In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered,” the prince’s legal team said in a statement.

The Justice Department first requested Prince Andrew’s help on January 2, insisting he was not a target of the criminal investigation, according to the lawyers’ statement.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for Manhattan clapped back, accusing the Duke of York’s legal team of “falsely” portraying him as eager to cooperate in the Epstein investigation.

“The Prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally – through the very same counsel who issued today’s release – that he would not come in for such an interview.,” Mr. Berman said in a statement.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him,” Mr. Berman continued.

The dueling statements come after a British paper reported the U.S. Department of Justice sidestepped Buckingham Palace and, instead, filed a “mutual legal assistance” request with the United Kingdom in a bid to force Prince Andrew to testify, the reports said.

A mutual legal assistance agreement is a rare step countries use when evidence needs to be gathered in a criminal investigation that transcends international borders.

Although his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has sovereign immunity from prosecution, Prince Andrew does not.

If the British government grants the request, Prince Andrew would have to face questions under oath from FBI investigators and federal prosecutors.

“It’s a huge statement of intent from the U.S. and it moves Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation. It’s also frankly a diplomatic nightmare,” a source told The Sun.

“The DOJ does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a senior member of the British royal family. It puts the U.K. government in a very difficult position — and the Duke of York even more so,” the source told the paper.

Prince Andrew has rebuffed previous attempts by U.S. authorities demanding that he provide answers about his relationship with Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell last year while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, has repeatedly claimed she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex when she was underage.

Prince Andrew has denied her claims. He tried to address the Epstein issue in a disastrous BBC interview. The interview was widely panned and resulted in his removal from royal duties.-

