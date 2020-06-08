EYOTA, Minn. (AP) - A 17-year-old old is charged in juvenile court with killing his 5-year-old brother in Olmsted County.

The Eyota teen pinched his brother’s nose shut and held his hand over his mouth so he would stop “crying and throwing a fit,” according to a charging document.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Rochester hospital June 1 and declared dead a short time later.

The Star Tribune reports the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy’s brain suffered swelling consistent with being deprived oxygen by smothering.

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault. He faces a hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court.

