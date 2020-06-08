Though some may puzzle over President Trump’s ideology, two thirds of both Republicans and conservatives are under the impression he is conservative. So are a majority of Democrats and liberals. Curious? Here are the numbers from a new survey that gauged the “perceived ideology” of the president.

• 52% of U.S. adults say Mr. Trump is conservative; 65% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 64% of conservatives and 61% of liberals also agree.

• 7% overall are not sure what ideology Mr. Trump favors; 9% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 10% of conservatives and 24% of liberals also agree.

• 8% overall say Mr. Trump is liberal; 4% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 2% of conservatives and 5% of liberals also agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 31-June 2.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.