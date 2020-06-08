President Trump’s campaign team accused Joseph R. Biden on Monday of endorsing progressives’ growing calls to defund police departments, saying the presidential Democratic presidential nominee’s silence on the issue amounts to support for it.

“It is consuming the entire Democrat Party,” said Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director. “Where has Joe Biden been? By his silence, Joe Biden is endorsing defunding the police.”

In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, many Democrats are pushing to defund police departments. Mr. Biden is traveling to Texas Monday to meet with Mr. Floyd’s family.

Since the protests turned to rioting and looting in many cities last week, Mr. Trump has returned to a “law and order” theme for his campaign. His campaign wants to call out Mr. Biden to take a stated position on defunding police, which would either cause a split with liberal elements of his base or align him with a proposal that’s unpopular with many voters.

Former Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell said mayors, police chiefs and other local leaders “have a duty to restore order” in their communities. Referring to the movement to defund police, Mr. Blackwell said, “You’d have to be stuck on stupid to buy into that.”

In a conference call organized by the campaign, former Sheriff Carolyn “Bunny” Welsh of Chester County, Pennsylvania, called proposals to defund or eliminate police departments “astounding.”

“It would create nothing but chaos and anarchy,” she said. “It’s the job of the government to protect the citizens. Who’s going to answer the 911 calls?”

