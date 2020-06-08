President Trump on Monday said polls that show him losing to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in a November matchup must be fake and that he hired outside help to make the case.

“Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016,” he said in a series of tweets. “They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”

Mr. Trump said he retained pollster John McLaughlin to refute polls like one from CNN that shows him trailing Mr. Biden by 14 points among registered voters.

In an unusual memo titled “Skewed Media Polls,” the pollster scolds outlets for polling registered voters that “skew away from likely voters.”

It argues a greater share of Republicans will show up on Election Day than the share of GOP voters asked to participate in the polls.

“The bias seems to be an intentional strategy to suppress your vote,” the memo says, citing TV networks who have “Democratic operatives” on the payroll.

“It’s exactly what the media did in 2016,” the McLaughlin memo says later on. “Let’s prove them wrong again.”

The memo also says the CNN poll was conducted between June 2-5, so respondents likely didn’t have the benefit of the good jobs report announced Friday.

