President Trump hardened his law-and-order agenda Monday in the face of protests over racial injustice and far-left demands to “defund the police,” while his reelection team accused presumptive nominee Joseph R. Biden of backing radical anti-police proposals that would lead to lawlessness and anarchy.

In a meeting with law enforcement officials at the White House, the president said he opposes any effort to cut funding for police departments.

“We won’t be defunding our police. We won’t be dismantling our police,” Mr. Trump said. “Sometimes you’ll see some horrible things like we witnessed recently, but 99, I say 99.9, but let’s go with 99% of them are great, great people.”

The anti-police movement has emerged in the wake of the death two weeks ago of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck on the street for nearly nine minutes. The Minneapolis City Council announced its support for defunding its police department and replacing it with a community-based public safety program; the Democratic mayors of Los Angeles and New York City say they’ll trim their police budgets.

The White House said Mr. Trump is reviewing proposals to reform criminal justice, but the president said communities cannot allow the “defund” movement to put overall public safety at risk.

“This has been a very strong year for less crime,” the president said. “We have great law enforcement, I’m very proud of them. Our police have been letting us live in peace.”

