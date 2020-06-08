The White House has “no regrets” about President Trump’s decision to walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1 after police forcefully removed protesters in Lafayette Park.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said some protesters around the park started “hurling objects, and that was unacceptable.”

“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” she said. “We stand by those actions.”

Ms. McEnany said the Park Police issued three loud warnings before moving, although some reports said the heads-up was unintelligible.

Police moved back the guarded perimeter around Lafayette Park, which abuts the White House, after St. John’s was briefly set ablaze the night before. The fire was part of protests against police brutality that spilled into looting or violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Attorney General William P. Barr observed the scene outside the White House right before the push to expand the perimeter took place. Police used force, smoke canisters and “pepper balls” that cause painful irritation, prompting a debate over the use of the term “tear gas” to describe what people saw and felt on-scene.

Mr. Trump walked across Lafayette Park to St. John’s church right after the area was cleared. He held up a Bible for the cameras, although he didn’t offer a prayer or reading.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis and ex-military leaders are among those concerns about the scene in the park, especially given the presence of top military leaders at the photo-op.

“We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square,” Gen. Mattis said in a piece published in The Atlantic.

Ms. McEnany said Mr. Trump has no reason to be sorry.

“The president is sorry about the fact that Antifa wreaks havoc in our streets,” she said.

