The World Health Organization is urging countries to continue all necessary coronavirus precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Over 136,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported around the world on Sunday, marking the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual press briefing Monday.

More than 7 million coronavirus cases have been reported globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, 404,142 deaths, and 3.1 million recoveries.

With a population of 328 million, the U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases than any other country at over 1.9 million cases, 110,771 deaths, and 506,367 recoveries.

Brazil, with a population of 209.5 million, has emerged as a hotspot for the coronavirus as it has reported the second highest number of confirmed cases behind the U.S. with 691,758 confirmed cases, 36,455 deaths and 283,952 recoveries.

During the briefing, WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove called for a “comprehensive approach” to combating COVID-19 in South America.

“This is far from over,” she said.

