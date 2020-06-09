God may absolve us of our sins, but Jesus cannot hide them from Customs and Border Protection officers, who announced Tuesday they sniffed out a 9-pound shipment of ketamine someone tried to smuggle into the U.S. inside framed images of the Christ.

CBP officers in Louisville, Kentucky, found the shipment on June 3.

The white powdery substance was concealed inside the frames of six pictures depicting Jesus.

Chief Customs and Border Protection officer Brian Lick said, “The use of religious articles to conceal narcotics and other illicit materials is a common practice used by traffickers with the idea that these articles will be looked at with less scrutiny by CBP officers.”

In Cincinnati in March, CBP officers and their drug-sniffing dog Kajo found about 9 pounds of methamphetamine in the frames of eight paintings of Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Pope Francis.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that can also produce memory loss.

CBP said it’s known as a “date rape drug” because it can cause distorted perceptions and psychedelic effects.

