The Army is offering a $15,000 reward for information about the death of a Fort Bragg, North Carolina, soldier who was last seen during the Memorial Day weekend last month.

The partial remains of Spec. 4 Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, were spotted May 29 near Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina. Spec. 4 Roman-Martinez was identified through his military dental records, according to the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

The soldier was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. He was last seen May 22 at a campsite on South Core Banks, one of the islands that makes up the park. His friends reported him missing the next day. His telephone and wallet were later found at the campsite, officials said.

Spec 4. Roman-Martinez was wearing blue shorts and no shirt the last time he was seen alive, Army investigators said.

His death has been determined to be homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID agents at 910-396-8777.

