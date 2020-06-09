A recent cyberattack hit Honda and affected the automaker’s global operations and U.S. production.

“Honda has experienced a cyberattack that has affected production operations at some U.S. plants,” Chris Abbruzzse, Honda North America spokesperson, said in a statement. “However, there is no current evidence of loss of personally identifiable information. We have resumed production in most plants and are currently working toward the return to production of our auto and engine plants in Ohio.”

The cyberattack against the Japanese automaker originated in Tokyo, according to the Financial Times, which reported Honda staffers were advised to take paid leave on Tuesday and not use work computers.

Under its customer service operation’s Twitter account, Honda acknowledged that its systems went down on Monday.

“At this time Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable,” Honda’s customer services account tweeted. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Production at Honda’s plants in Ohio was reportedly halted on Tuesday. It remains unknown who is responsible for the cyberattack on Honda, as attribution for the type of attack affecting Honda is difficult.

