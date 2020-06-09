The George Floyd protests over perceived racist policing caused IBM to do an about-face on facial recognition technology.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Capitol Hill lawmakers that the company can no longer support facial recognition technology or any other tech that can be used for mass surveillance, racial profiling and other police tactics that infringe upon basic human rights and freedoms.

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” Mr. Krishna wrote to lawmakers this week. “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and principles of trust and transparency. We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”

Mr. Krishna cited the recent killings of Mr. Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia as reminders that “the fight against racism is as urgent as ever.”

Mr. Krishna said as part of the technology company’s efforts to promote justice and advance racial equity, IBM is interested in three policy areas: police reform, responsible use of technology, and broadening educational opportunities.

He wrote that he wants Congress to adopt the legislation sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, to force states receiving federal funds to report more details on the use of deadly force to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Congress should bring more police misconduct cases under federal court purview and should make modifications to the qualified immunity doctrine that prevents individuals from seeking damages when police violate their constitutional rights,” Mr. Krishna wrote. “Congress should also establish a federal registry of police misconduct and adopt measures to encourage or compel states and localities to review and update use-of-force policies.”

Mr. Krishna also urged Congress to expand eligibility for Pell Grants for non-college skills training and to create equitable pathways for minority-ethnicity communities to enter the technology workforce that IBM relies upon.

The IBM CEO’s advocacy won praise from some privacy-focused advocates. Ray Walsh, ProPrivacy digital privacy advocate, said Big Tech writ large needs to stand with IBM against discrimination.

“IBM’s decision to take a stand against the use of facial recognition for the purposes of policing the streets is a win for digital privacy and racial equality,” Mr. Walsh said.

