NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a police dog that was pursuing him.

Richard Garrett, 20, learned his sentence after admitting to charges including striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.

A 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej was fatally shot in the head in a wooded area of suburban Fishers last Nov. 13 while tracking a driver who had fled his vehicle, police have said.

Garrett was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph (160 kph) on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot, authorities said.

