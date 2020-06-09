SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man who caused a deadly crash during a police pursuit was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Tommy Morris, Jr., 56, was sentenced in the April 2018 death of Dana Sowards, 31, a mother of two, KYTV reported.

Prosecutors said Morris was fleeing from police when he ran a red light at a Springfield intersection and caused a four-car pileup that included Sowards‘ car. She died at the scene.

The pursuit began when officers tried to stop Morris after a suspected drug deal. He was also sentenced Tuesday to two, 10-year prison terms for delivery of a controlled substance. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Morris‘ attorney argued he didn’t intend to kill Sowards and he should have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, not murder.

