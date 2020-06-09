Washington Redskins wide receiver Gary Clark was one of eight individuals named to the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Tuesday, along with the 2019 world champion Nationals and Mystics as teams of distinction.

The Hall of Fame did not, however, announce a date for its annual induction ceremony, which is usually held at Nationals Park before an afternoon baseball game.

“Due to the postponement of Major League Baseball games due to the coronavirus, the induction ceremony for the 2020 honorees has yet to be scheduled,” a press release said.

The Nationals and Mystics follow the 2017-18 Washington Capitals, which earned the “team of distinction” honor in last year’s class a year after winning the Stanley Cup.

Clark played eight of his 11 NFL seasons for Washington and won Super Bowls XXII and XXVI along with earning four Pro Bowl nods. A member of the Redskins’ Ring of Fame, the Virginia native and James Madison grad finished his pro career with 699 receptions for 10,856 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Herman Boone, the football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria portrayed by Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans,” will be inducted posthumously. Boone passed away last December.

Another notable name is Jill Ellis, the English-born American soccer coach who led the U.S. women’s national team to the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles. Ellis grew up in Virginia, leading Fairfax’s Robinson Secondary School girls’ soccer team to a 1984 state title before playing at William & Mary and working as an assistant coach at Maryland.

The other individuals selected by the committee are:

Ken Beatrice, WMAL and WTEM sports talk radio host (posthumous honor)

Austin Carr, high school basketball star at Mackin Catholic High School in the District who later played 11 years in the NBA

Bob Dwyer, 26-year high school basketball coach at Archbishop Carroll and St. Anselm’s (posthumous honor)

Wil Jones, former basketball star at Dunbar High School and American University in the District and coach of University of District Columbia team that won 1982 Division II national title (posthumous honor)

John Lucas, University of Maryland basketball star who later played 13 years in the NBA

