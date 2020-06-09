SANTA ANA, Calif. — A high-ranking public health official for Southern California’s Orange County has resigned after receiving threats over her order for residents to wear face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus.

Dr. Nichole Quick, the county’s health officer, left her job late Monday, said Jessica Good, a spokeswoman for the county health care agency. A message was left for Quick seeking comment.

Quick is the seventh senior health official to resign in California since the pandemic began and the officials suddenly faced unprecedented pressure, criticism and threats, said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Association of California.

At a recent Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting, a resident said she would invite others to hold workout sessions outside Quick’s home while wearing masks in protest. DeBurgh said residents also took a banner depicting Quick as a Nazi to a public meeting and held protests outside her home.

In addition to the California public health officials who have resigned, one was given a sheriff’s escort to provide security, DeBurgh said.

“We certainly have had angry comments at meetings before, especially around vaccines, but this level of threat, of having to have a sheriff’s escort, we haven’t seen it before,” DeBurgh said.

The threats against Quick had been denounced by Michelle Steel, chair of Orange County’s Board of Supervisors.

Quick issued her order in late May to try to limit the spread of the virus as the county began reopening more businesses. A similar order is in place in neighboring Los Angeles County.

Scores of speakers have attended Orange County board meetings to demand officials lift the mask order, arguing it violates their freedom and masks are uncomfortable. Others have sent emails urging the board to keep it.

On Tuesday, county supervisors questioned Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the county’s health care agency who was tapped as an interim replacement for Quick, about the reasons for the order. He said he didn’t foresee changing it as the community readies to open day camps, hotels, movie theaters and other venues starting on Friday.

“Opening more sectors to go back into the community, including schools, we have to watch and see how we do when we enter that ecosystem before we make any decisions to downgrade the masks,” he said.

He also said face coverings are only required if you can’t keep six feet of physical distance from those not in your household, and exclusions apply to people with mental health and other conditions.

Orange County has reported 7,500 cases of the virus and 177 deaths.

