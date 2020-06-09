Priorities USA Action, a leading Democratic super PAC, on Tuesday announced plans to expand its ongoing TV ad campaign against President Trump into Arizona, where recent polling has indicated Mr. Trump is vulnerable.

The group said Mr. Trump is increasingly nervous about his chances in Arizona, which could be vital for the president’s chances at reelection.

A new TV ad from the group that hits the president for his response to the coronavirus crisis and the ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis is set to run on TV in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“Think of the damage that’s been done, and imagine what four more years might look like,” a narrator says in the ad over images of police confronting protesters and Mr. Trump’s holding up a Bible outside of St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

The group had also announced in March it was briefly expanding a previous TV buy into Arizona.

The March announcement came after the Trump campaign had petitioned some TV stations in other battleground states to stop airing an ad from the group, saying it mischaracterized Mr. Trump’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside of former President Bill Clinton’s carrying the state in 1996, it’s been close to 70 years since Arizona has broken for a Democratic presidential candidate.

But some recent polling has shown presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden leading Mr. Trump in the state. Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump by about 3 points, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average of public polling.

In 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Democrat, also became the first Democrat in 30 years to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Ms. Sinema defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally, who was later appointed to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain and who has been lagging behind Democrat Mark Kelly in public polling on her race this year.

