A 75-year-old Buffalo man in serious condition after police shoved him to the pavement could be “an Antifa provocateur,” President Trump speculated Tuesday.

The president said on Twitter that demonstrator Martin Gugino “was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” Mr. Trump said of a report on the One America News Network. “Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Mr. Gugino, who could be seen bleeding from his right ear after his head hit the pavement, has been in serious but stable condition at a Buffalo-area hospital since the incident last week.

He had approached police during a demonstration in Niagara Square. Two officers shoved him away, and he fell backward.

The two officers were charged with felony assault and suspended. The action led to 57 other officers quitting the city’s emergency response team in protest of the discipline meted out to their two colleagues.

Friends say Mr. Gugino has been active in the Western New York Peace Center, a human-rights organization. He also has been associated with the Catholic Worker Movement.

His Twitter account, which contained anti-police commentary, was taken down Monday.

Mr. Gugino’s lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, called her client a “longtime peaceful protester and human rights advocate.”

Democrats mocked the president’s view of the Buffalo incident.

“I guess he’s still pre-pivot,” Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted of the president.

Former Obama spokesman Dan Pfeiffer replied on Twitter, “I think this might be the preamble to the promised speech on race in America.”

