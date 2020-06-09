MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A spike in coronavirus cases in a small Vermont city has hit tightly knit immigrant communities where a language barrier may have prevented some from knowing how to prevent the spread or get tested, some immigrant community members said Tuesday.

“It is kind of spreading pretty badly,” said Kamal Pradhan, a Bhutanese American, who said he knows of roughly 40 in the Bhutanese community who have been infected with COVID-19. Harka Khadka, a landlord and community organizer, who is also from Bhutan and lives in Winooski, where the outbreak started, said several of his tenants from the Congo also have been infected.

Many are now getting tested, they said.

Interpreters, liaisons and leaders of the communities are urging people, entire families, to come in and get tested, said Khadka.

“They trust the interpreters because they need someone to help at the testing site, as well,” he said. “People are coming in big numbers and they are getting tested.”

The outbreak that started on Memorial Day has grown to 62 cases, including at least 24 children, and spread to other communities, Vermont officials said Monday. Nine of the people infected were from the neighboring city of Burlington and five were from other communities.

On Tuesday, the state reported nine new infections statewide with the virus, including six linked to the Winooski outbreak. Officials did not immediately say how many, if any, of the new cases involved children.

The plan is to contain the outbreak with aggressive testing and work to ensure it doesn’t continue to spread.

Winooski, with a population of about 7,300 in 1.4 square miles, is considered one of Vermont’s most diverse and densely populated communities that is home to many non-English speakers.

Health officials and the governor have only said the cases are confined to one social network of families. An email was sent to the Health Department on Tuesday about the cases within the Bhutanese community.

The Rev. Daniel Rai, the pastor of the Grace United Church attended by more than 40 families in the Bhutanese and Nepali community, said no members of his congregation have tested positive for the virus but he’s heard of the infections.

He said many members of the community are essential workers who can’t stay home during the pandemic.

“People right now are very scared,’’ Rai said. “They are scared to go to grocery stores, even small crowds, they are scared.”

