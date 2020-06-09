A new survey confirmed that most voters believe what many Republicans and conservatives already suspect: Certain members of the news media would prefer that the national coronavirus shutdown continue as long as possible for political reasons.

Six out of 10 all likely U.S. voters now agree that some journalists would like to see the shutdown “drag on so that it hurts President Trump’s chances of reelection in November” according to a poll released Tuesday by the Media Research Center and McLaughlin and Associates.

It found that 87% of Republicans and 85% of conservatives agree with the idea, along with 39% of Democrats and 41% of liberals. Among those who support Mr. Trump, 88% agreed, along with 39% of those who don’t support the president.

Among Hispanic voters, 48% said the press would prefer the lockdown continue, along with 42% of black voters, 61% of men and 59% of women voters.

“This is just more evidence of how at odds the American liberal media are with the American public,” said Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

“Honest journalism has been replaced with leftist advocacy,” he said. “Even in these divisive times, both conservatives and liberals can agree on one thing: the media have it out for President Trump.”

