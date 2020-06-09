The World Health Organization said Tuesday it is still trying to figure out how much “asymptomatic spread” of COVID-19 is out there, one day after a key official caused a stir by seeming to say transmission from people who don’t feel sick is “very rare.”

Officials said it remains a “major unknown” and “really complex question” that demands further study, about six months into the pandemic.

WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said her comments on Monday were based on “two or three studies” that followed asymptomatic cases, plus their contacts, over time to see who else was infected.

“That’s a very small subset of studies,” she said. “I was responding to a question at the press conference. I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know.”

“In that I used the phrase ‘very rare,’ and I think that that’s a misunderstanding — to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies,” she said.

WHO officials said the majority of transmission that scientists know about is from people with symptoms. They do believe, however, that asymptomatic people “can transmit the virus on.”

“There is much to be answered on this. There is much that is unknown,” said Mike Ryan, director of WHO’s emergencies program. “It’s clear that both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are part of the transmission cycle. The question is what is the relative contribution of each group to the overall number of cases.”

Ms. Kerkhove said there are some models that suggest 40% of transmission may be due to asymptomatic people, but reiterated it remains an open question.

Some damage from the Monday episode appeared to be done, however, with critics of societal lockdowns and mask-wearing saying the rules around the pandemic keep changing.

Public health experts said the comments may have been technically accurate, based on the relevant studies, but still amounted to a public health-messaging flub.

WHO said “asymptomatic” refers to people who get infected but never develop signs of the disease. That’s distinct from pre-symptomatic status, in which a person can become positive for the virus a few days before they develop symptoms.

“Some have some mild disease. They may not quite register that ‘I’m sick,’” Ms. Kerkhove said.

She said the WHO is trying to figure out the extent to which pre-symptomatic spread the disease.

WHO officials said it still recommends that people wear masks if they enter places where there is active transmission of the virus and they can’t put physical distance between themselves and others.

