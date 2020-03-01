WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders says Joe Biden is “a friend” but that it’s time to be honest about which of the two can beat President Donald Trump.

The mention of Biden’s name caused boos among a crowd of Sanders‘ supporters at a rally in San Jose, California. Sanders told the crowd “nope,” as a way of rejecting the boos, then went on to detail what he called bad votes by Biden over the years.

His remarks come a day after Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina’s primary, which may help his campaign rebound. Though he relied largely on contrasts he’s made with Biden in the past.

Sanders says Trump would run ads pointing out Biden’s support for bad trade deals and past support for efforts that could have frozen Social Security and Medicare. He also reminded the crowd of Biden’s vote for the Iraq war.

Sanders is holding two rallies in California on Sunday. The state votes Tuesday and offers the most delegates of any state, at 415.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.