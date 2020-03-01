Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Sunday that he raised a whopping $46.5 million in February, the best fundraising month of his campaign, solidifying his position as the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner entering Super Tuesday.

“You know why the billionaire class and political establishment are getting nervous? We just raised $46.5 million in February,” tweeted Mr. Sanders. “Our average donation: just $21. Our top donor occupation: teachers. When working people stand together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

The February total, which came from about 2.2 million donations, nearly doubled his $25 million haul in January and placed him well atop the field in fundraising, although billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg leads in campaign spending by drawing from his personal fortune.

Mr. Sanders, who holds sizeable polling leads in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states California and Texas, said that his fundraising was accomplished without the help of super PACs or coalitions of billionaires.

“It is not only the amount of money that we raised, and that is a phenomenal amount, it’s how we raised it,” Mr. Sanders told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We don’t have a super PAC like Joe Biden. I don’t go to rich people’s homes like Joe Biden. I think Joe has contributions for more than 40 billionaires.”

The Sanders campaign received about 2.2 million donations last month alone, and 8.7 million donations in the last year, giving him “more campaign contributions from more Americans than any candidate in the history of the United States,” he said.

He also said that he has and that it now has enough money to fund Super Tuesday as well as “take us through the entire process.”

“This is a campaign of working people and by working people,” Mr. Sanders said. “And I’m extraordinarily proud of that.”

