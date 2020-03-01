President Trump had a parting shot Sunday for Tom Steyer after the San Francisco hedge-fund billionaire dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race.

Mr. Steyer, 62, exited Saturday after placing third in the South Carolina primary despite spending $24 million in television advertising, more than his Democratic rivals combined, in a state that was viewed as his last stand.

“Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of [the] Democrat Clown Show. Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

Billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, is also running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nod.

“I would find it hard to believe that failed presidential candidates Tom Steyer, or Mini Mike [Bloomberg], would contribute to the Democrat Party, even against me, after the way they have been treated - laughed at & mocked. The real politicians ate them up and spit them out!” Mr. Trump added.

Vice President Joseph R. Biden won the South Carolina contest, while Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second as the race now heads to the 14-state Super Tuesday primary.

Wearing his trademark tartan tie, Mr. Steyer told supporters that he “got into this race for really, really good reasons,” namely to address racial injustice and climate change, and that “we live in a country that’s deeply unjust economically, where rich people have been profiting at the expense of everybody else.”

“I didn’t get into this race and start talking about things to try to get votes. I was in this race to talk about the things that I care the most about,” said Mr. Steyer, as shown on video on WYFF-TV.

Mr. Steyer, whose net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, was the Democratic Party’s largest single donor entering the 2020 campaign cycle, surpassing Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

