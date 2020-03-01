President Trump on Sunday urged Michael R. Bloomberg not to pay his campaign consultants, saying they “led you down a very dark and lonely path,” as the former New York City mayor’s campaign spending eclipsed $500 million.

Democratic spending on the 2020 presidential primary campaign topped $1 billion last week, with Mr. Bloomberg responsible for the lion’s share at more than $500 million, according to multiple media analyses.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s consultants and so-called ‘advisors’ (how did that advice work out? Don’t ask!), are on the ‘gravy train’ and all making a fortune for themselves pushing Mini hard, when they knew he never had what it takes,” tweeted Mr. Trump.

“Don’t pay them anymore Mike, they led you down a very dark and lonely path! Your reputation will never be the same!” he added.

Mr. Bloomberg is scheduled to address the nation Sunday in a three-minute primetime network ad buy on the coronavirus and how he “has the experience to handle the coronavirus outbreak,” according to RealClearPolitics.

“Mike will outline the facts, coronavirus is spreading, the economy is plummeting,” said the Bloomberg campaign in a press release.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Bloomberg are billionaires, with Mr. Bloomberg’s net worth estimated at $56 billion and Mr. Trump’s at $3 billion.

