U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams has issued an order to Americans worried about the coronavirus: Stop buying masks.
“Seriously people—STOP BUYING MASKS!” tweeted Dr. Adams, an anesthesiologist who has served as surgeon general since 2017.
He said Saturday that facemasks are “NOT effective in preventing [the] general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
Facemasks have been in short supply since the arrival of the coronavirus, which has now reached 71 U.S. cases, although Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that the government has contracted with companies like 3M to produce 35 million more this month.
Not everyone on Twitter was inclined to heed Dr. Adams’ advice, judging from some of the replies.
“You do you we’ll do us buddy,” said Chainstone Labs CEO Bruce Fenton.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters