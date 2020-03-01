Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Sunday that it would be “much tougher” for Democratic candidates to win in November if Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

He said he had not taken part in conversations about consolidating the Democratic field around one candidate in order to present a stronger challenge to the left-wing Vermont senator, who holds the highest delegate count.

“I’m not going to presume to tell anyone they should drop out and take on Bernie Sanders,” said Mr. Biden on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think everyone knows that it’s going to be much more difficult to win back the Senate and keep the House if Bernie’s at the top of the ticket, but that’s a judgment for them to make.”

He added, “I think that’ll sort of work itself out in the near term.”

Mr. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has garnered 56 delegates thanks to strong showings in the early state contests, with Mr. Biden holding 48 delegates after his victory Saturday in South Carolina.

Billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out after placing third in South Carolina, and more candidates may follow in a few days after the 14-state Super Tuesday primary.

