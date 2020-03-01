TIPTON, Ind. (AP) - A young man who was 17 when he caused a fatal high-speed crash in central Indiana will spend a year on house arrest.

Austin Hoback, now 20, was traveling close to 90 mph when he ignored a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in 2017, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring himself and others in Tipton County, police said.

Jane Eades of Sharpsville died a week later.

Hoback, also a Sharpsville resident, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced Friday. He will serve two years on probation in addition to the house arrest, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

“I want to say I’m sorry for the heartache I’ve caused,” Hoback said. “It was never my intention to take a wife from her husband or a mother from her kids. … I hope you can forgive not me but what I’ve done.”

Chellsie Brown-Parker said losing her grandmother “rocked” her life.

“I hope you understand what you have taken from us and what you’ve done,” she said, speaking directly to Hoback. “Since that day, my world has kind of gone black.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.