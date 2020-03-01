Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was snubbed Sunday by numerous congregants at a historically black church in Selma, Alabama.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, several members of Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church stood up and turned their back on Mr. Bloomberg as he was was speaking.

The Daily News said numerous images of the protests were posted to social media.

The Democratic presidential hopeful was speaking on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers trying to cross a bridge.

Mr. Bloomberg has attracted intense criticism, especially from black voters and activists, for the policing practices of the NYPD under his reign, including “stop-and-frisk.” The mayor apologized again Sunday for the practice, which ceased under threat of federal court cases.

