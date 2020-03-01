Pete Buttigieg on Sunday moved to end his run for the Democratic presidential nomination, bringing an abrupt end to a campaign that took the openly-gay former South Bend mayor to the top tier of the presidential race.

He made the decision after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary Saturday.

His campaign announced that he would be making remarks Sunday at 8:30 p.m in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana, where his two terms as mayor provided an unlikely launchpad for his White House bid.

The decision reflected a realization by Mr. Buttigieg that he would not be a factor in the remaining contests, despite finishing in the money in the first three contests.

His poor showing in South Carolina with roughly 8% of the vote underscored shortcomings of his campaign as he failed to muster crucial support from black voters.

He placed behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden with a commanding 35% of the vote, Sen. Bernard Sanders with 19.9% and billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer in a distant third with 11.3%.

Mr. Steyer ended his run shortly after the results were announced Saturday night.

The Buttigieg campaign acknowledged earlier Sunday that he likely would not be a major factor in the Super Tuesday primaries this week when about a third of all the nominating delegates are up for grabs.

His exit leaves two formidable figures — Mr. Biden and billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg — vying to become the more-moderate alternative to Mr. Sanders, an avowed socialist and frontrunner in the delegate hunt.

Still, Mr. Buttigieg made history as the first openly-gay candidate to reach the top tier in a presidential race.

Mr. Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses, edging out Mr. Sanders by a whisker but winning nonetheless. In the New Hampshire primary, he came in a close second to Mr. Sanders.

He finished third with 14.3% of the vote in the Nevada caucuses behind Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders.

“This has to be an excruciating decision for him and his team, but it’s a wise one that shows a desire for party unity and a realism about what’s to come,” tweeted Ian Sams, a Democratic campaign operative who served on Sen. Kamala Harris campaign team before she dropped out in December. “Cannot emphasize enough just how incredible his Iowa win - and NH finish - were. Pete broke down real barriers in this race.”

